ReddCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.13 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $81.88 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $45,998.54 or 1.00004050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00030343 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.00966294 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00273190 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.35 or 0.00209473 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00072287 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001746 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00031053 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001663 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

