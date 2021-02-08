Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 666 ($8.70) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 636.73 ($8.32).

Shares of RDW traded down GBX 9.16 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 560.34 ($7.32). The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 547.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 484.83. Redrow plc has a 12-month low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 850.76 ($11.12). The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

