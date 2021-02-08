Reef Reaches Market Cap of $91.88 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Reef has a total market cap of $91.88 million and approximately $125.06 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Reef has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.16 or 0.01154195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.23 or 0.05956926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00032485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

