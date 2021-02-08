Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $525.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $553.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGN. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.79.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $506.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $375.03 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $75,487,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 323,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,821,000 after buying an additional 94,135 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,143,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

