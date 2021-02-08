Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $753.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $758.00 to $753.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.91% from the company’s current price.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.79.

REGN stock opened at $498.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $375.03 and a one year high of $664.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $503.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

