REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading 5.2% Higher

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.27 and last traded at $48.75. Approximately 399,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 621,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $75,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,177,034.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $259,301.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,879.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

