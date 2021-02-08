Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.03.

Several research firms have commented on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $18.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

