Ren Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Ren has a market cap of $820.98 million and approximately $225.40 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ren coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00065061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.55 or 0.01314715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.63 or 0.06552821 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

