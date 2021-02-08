RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $159.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $202.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

