Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.12

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 130505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a market cap of $925.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.88.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,797,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

