Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.12

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 130505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a market cap of $925.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.88.
Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.