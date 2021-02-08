Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) (LON:RENX) Sets New 1-Year High at $950.00

Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) (LON:RENX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41) and last traded at GBX 950 ($12.41), with a volume of 13041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885 ($11.56).

The stock has a market capitalization of £664.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 21.60 and a current ratio of 22.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 674.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 546.39.

Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) Company Profile (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.