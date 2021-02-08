renBTC (RENBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $724.71 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $724.71 million and $15.09 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $43,104.51 or 1.00109981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00053441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00179167 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00074833 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00060873 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00213503 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00068082 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 16,813 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

