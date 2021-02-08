renDOGE Price Up 135.7% Over Last 7 Days (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, renDOGE has traded up 135.7% against the dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $247,304.53 and $836,479.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00049401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00180930 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00062793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00058581 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00062263 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00192017 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

Buying and Selling renDOGE

renDOGE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

