Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.72.

BCE opened at $43.43 on Monday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 63.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

