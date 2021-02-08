Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capri Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capri in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPRI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Capri stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. Capri has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $25,635,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,743,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $9,963,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.