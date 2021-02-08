Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

HZNP opened at $85.22 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,837,836.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $209,768.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,537.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 339,599 shares of company stock valued at $25,868,081. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.