Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for PayPal in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $218.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $269.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $274.94. The stock has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.07 and a 200-day moving average of $207.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

