Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avery Dennison Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

NYSE AVY opened at $173.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $173.17.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.