Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LightPath Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $3.85 on Monday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

