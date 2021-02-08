Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Tenable in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of TENB opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Tenable by 575.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 435,650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Tenable by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,386,482.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

