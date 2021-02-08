Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Clorox Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Clorox in a report issued on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Clorox’s FY2021 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

CLX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

CLX opened at $191.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,528 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,881 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after acquiring an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Clorox by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Clorox by 585.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736,152 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 44.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 392,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,832 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

