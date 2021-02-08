Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Graphic Packaging (GPK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE: GPK) in the last few weeks:
2/5/2021 – Graphic Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
2/3/2021 – Graphic Packaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
1/26/2021 – Graphic Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
1/20/2021 – Graphic Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/20/2021 – Graphic Packaging had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
1/19/2021 – Graphic Packaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Graphic Packaging had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Graphic Packaging is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Graphic Packaging had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.
Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.
