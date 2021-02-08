Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Graphic Packaging (GPK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE: GPK) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2021 – Graphic Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

2/3/2021 – Graphic Packaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

1/26/2021 – Graphic Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

1/20/2021 – Graphic Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

1/20/2021 – Graphic Packaging had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Graphic Packaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

1/12/2021 – Graphic Packaging had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Graphic Packaging is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Graphic Packaging had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17.

Get Graphic Packaging Holding alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,054,000 after buying an additional 164,894 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,540,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after buying an additional 1,715,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 127,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $14,293,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.