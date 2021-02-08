Research Analysts Set Expectations for Boston Scientific Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

NYSE:BSX opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

