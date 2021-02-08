Research Analysts Set Expectations for CNH Industrial’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNHI. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 403,562 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

