Research Analysts Set Expectations for Regis Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $363.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. Regis has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 38,250.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 131.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the third quarter valued at about $135,000.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

