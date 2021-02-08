Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Plug Power (PLUG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $79.00 to $83.00.

1/28/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $80.00.

1/27/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Plug Power stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.19. 15,323,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,851,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.58 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

