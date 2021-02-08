Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Proofpoint (PFPT)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT) in the last few weeks:

  • 2/5/2021 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/1/2021 – Proofpoint is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/27/2021 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $155.00.
  • 1/12/2021 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/31/2020 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $151.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/28/2020 – Proofpoint was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.92. 389,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.18.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $3,182,889.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 701.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 45.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,401,000 after purchasing an additional 281,221 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after purchasing an additional 272,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 43.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 631,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,668,000 after purchasing an additional 190,958 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.