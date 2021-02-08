Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Proofpoint (PFPT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2021 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Proofpoint is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $155.00.

1/12/2021 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Proofpoint had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $151.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Proofpoint was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.92. 389,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.18.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $3,182,889.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 701.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 45.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,401,000 after purchasing an additional 281,221 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after purchasing an additional 272,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 43.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 631,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,668,000 after purchasing an additional 190,958 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

