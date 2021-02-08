Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.15

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 13439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.