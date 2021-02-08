Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.15

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 13439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.
In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)
Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.
