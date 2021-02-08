ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the period. ResMed makes up 1.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in ResMed by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in ResMed by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $3,652,367. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.07. 5,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,704. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.