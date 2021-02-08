Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE RFP traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.51. 32,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.60. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.63 and a 52 week high of C$11.50. The company has a market cap of C$856.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.96.

Get Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) alerts:

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$972.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.