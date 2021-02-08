Reviewing Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) & Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aerojet Rocketdyne and Stable Road Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerojet Rocketdyne 0 3 3 0 2.50 Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.44%. Given Aerojet Rocketdyne’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aerojet Rocketdyne is more favorable than Stable Road Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aerojet Rocketdyne and Stable Road Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerojet Rocketdyne $1.98 billion 2.05 $141.00 million $1.56 33.72 Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A

Aerojet Rocketdyne has higher revenue and earnings than Stable Road Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aerojet Rocketdyne and Stable Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerojet Rocketdyne 6.26% 19.05% 4.43% Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aerojet Rocketdyne beats Stable Road Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors. This segment provides liquid and solid rocket propulsion systems, air-breathing hypersonic engines, and electric power and propulsion systems for space, defense, civil, and commercial applications; and armament systems. The Real Estate segment engages in the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of the company's excess real estate assets. It owns approximately 11,394 acres of land adjacent to the United States Highway 50 between Rancho Cordova and Folsom, California east of Sacramento. The company was formerly known as GenCorp Inc. and changed its name to Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

