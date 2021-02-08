RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,273 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB opened at $117.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.