RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Intel by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 316,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 36,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 61,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $58.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

