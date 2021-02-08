RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,484,659 shares of company stock valued at $403,667,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $268.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

