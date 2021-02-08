RFG Advisory LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.