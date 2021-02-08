Richard Mimeau Sells 50,000 Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,265.

Shares of CVE HPQ traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.04. 902,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,568. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$273.76 million and a P/E ratio of -505.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Get HPQ-Silicon Resources alerts:

About HPQ-Silicon Resources

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.