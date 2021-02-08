Richard Mimeau Sells 50,000 Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,265.
Shares of CVE HPQ traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.04. 902,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,568. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$273.76 million and a P/E ratio of -505.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.75.
About HPQ-Silicon Resources
