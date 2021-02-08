Rideshare Rental (OTCMKTS:YAYO) & So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Financial Review

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Rideshare Rental (OTCMKTS:YAYO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares So-Young International and Rideshare Rental’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $165.42 million 8.38 $25.38 million N/A N/A Rideshare Rental $6.91 million 18.10 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Rideshare Rental.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Rideshare Rental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 3.07% 1.42% 1.16% Rideshare Rental -80.05% -442.83% -80.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for So-Young International and Rideshare Rental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rideshare Rental 0 0 0 0 N/A

So-Young International presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.17%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Rideshare Rental.

Summary

So-Young International beats Rideshare Rental on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Rideshare Rental

Rideshare Rental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as YayYo, Inc. and changed its name to Rideshare Rental, Inc. in November 2020. Rideshare Rental, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

