Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.74. Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 1,700 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$17.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 566.07.

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Rifco Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

