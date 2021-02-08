Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.74. Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 1,700 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$17.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 566.07.

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Rifco Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

