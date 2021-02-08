Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Up 5.8%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $4.93. 4,887,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 3,504,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 134,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,493,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 298,984 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,400,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

