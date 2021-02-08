Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.32

Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 3266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMNI. Roth Capital upped their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $633.17 million, a P/E ratio of -30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

In other news, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $41,597.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $167,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,171 shares of company stock worth $1,022,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 98.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,954,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 969,423 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 329,086 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 109.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,191 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 140,499 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

