Rio DeFi Hits Market Capitalization of $21.02 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0936 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $21.02 million and $3.08 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00050591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00170710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00058188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00194926 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00061309 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 238,577,326 coins and its circulating supply is 224,543,336 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

Rio DeFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

