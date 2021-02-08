Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 7,120 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 7,120 ($93.02) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,515 ($72.05).

LON RIO traded up GBX 137 ($1.79) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 5,757 ($75.22). 1,096,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,993. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,802.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,051.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.07.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

