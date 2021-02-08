Ripio Credit Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $35.39 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00188576 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

