Riverstone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 7.7% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 3,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,793.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,651.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

