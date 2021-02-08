Rockwell Medical (RMTI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2021 – Rockwell Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Rockwell Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

1/27/2021 – Rockwell Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

1/20/2021 – Rockwell Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

1/13/2021 – Rockwell Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

RMTI opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.11. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Medical news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $43,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $308,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

