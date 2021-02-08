Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 185,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 175,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

