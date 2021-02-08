Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 42.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of RCI opened at $46.36 on Monday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

