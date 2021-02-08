Rotten (ROT) Price Tops $0.0093 on Top Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $535,932.91 and $144,039.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded 83.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $491.30 or 0.01058577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.84 or 0.05328070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020062 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

ROT is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 57,729,117 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

