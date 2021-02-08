Royal Bank of Canada Raises Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $37.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFSPF. Raymond James increased their target price on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Interfor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut Interfor to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.64. 16,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375. Interfor has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

