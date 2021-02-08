Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Cowen

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDS.A. Societe Generale cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of RDS.A stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

